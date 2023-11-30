Surveillance video shows brutal attack by mother, son duo stealing jewels in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Newly released video shows a shocking attack outside of a Hialeah nail salon.

A woman was brutally beaten by a mother and son, who police said posed as clients.

The victim, too afraid to show her face, recalled the day while speaking with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela.

It happened on Sept. 16 as she left her place of work, a nail salon in Hialeah near the 7700 block of West 28th Avenue.

She was walking with luggage packed with jewelry when the attack occurred.

The victim said the mother and son duo had been surveilling her for weeks.

In the video, as soon as she places her luggage in a red SUV, the son pops out, wearing a mask, and starts throwing punches.

Lourdes Diaz, 55, and Julian Flores, 24. (WPLG)

She said he beat her so badly she could feel her own blood running through her neck..

Then she said he pulled out a gun and shot at her.

When the gun went off, she said that’s when she lets go of the luggage, thinking her life was more valuable than the jewels inside.

Last month during a court hearing, we learned more about the crime.

Police said it was all planned, with 55-year-old Lourdes Diaz posing as a client looking to purchase jewelry from the victim.

That’s when police say 24-year-old Julian Flores came into the picture playing the bad guy role.

Police said Diaz drove the getaway car that officers eventually tracked down with more than 1,300 pieces of stolen jewels worth $800,000.

The victim said she has been forever traumatized and doesn’t wish this to happen to anyone else, and she is glad that those responsible are behind bars.