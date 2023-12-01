15-year-old charged as adult after allegedly shooting former classmate at Miami Gardens park

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting his former classmate at a park in Miami Gardens was moved from juvenile custody on Thursday after being charged as an adult in the case, according to court and jail records.

Isaiah Lamantae Tynes, of Miami, was arrested on Nov. 9 after police said he shot a juvenile male at Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Complex, located at 3000 NW 199th St.

The victim told police that he and his friends were playing football at the park when Tynes and a group of boys approached the outside of the fenced-in area on the south end of the park.

Police said the victim then walked toward the gated area of the park where the group was located with one of the witnesses after he heard someone call his name.

According to Tynes’ arrest report, he told the witness to “move out of the way.”

Police said the witness began to move away, leaving the victim on the fence line by himself, at which time one of the boys yelled, “Bring it up!”

Both the victim and the witness told police they saw Tynes pulling out a pistol and firing two shots, according to investigators.

As the victim and witness began running northbound through the park for safety, they realized a few moments later that the victim was shot in the upper right shoulder, the report stated.

The victim later called his family who picked him up from the park and flagged down a Miami Gardens police officer in the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in stable condition, according to the report.

Investigators said the victim told detectives that he was once friends with Tynes while they were in middle school together. He also said that Tynes currently attends Carol City Middle School.

Detectives said further investigation confirmed that Tynes was an active eighth grade student at the school and after interviewing the victim a second time at his home, the victim was able to identify Tynes as the shooter via a single photo.

After bringing in Tynes and his mother for questioning, detectives said both parties invoked their rights to counsel.

According to jail records, Tynes was transferred Thursday from the Juvenile Assessment Center to the Metrowest Detention Center in Doral where he faces one count of attempted murder with a firearm.