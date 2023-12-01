Police ID suspect accused of vandalizing pro-Israel sign at Miami Beach business

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man Friday who they accused of committing a hate crime after he allegedly vandalized a pro-Israel sign placed outside of a Miami Beach business.

It happened in late October at Bagel Time Cafe, located at 3915 Alton Road, just south of 41st Street.

The business had placed a banner stating “Bagel Time proudly stands with Israel.”

Police said Nour Abaido, of Coral Springs, was seen in the video exiting his vehicle after stopping in the middle of traffic, trying to take down the sign and then slashing it after he fails.

Authorities said Abaido was caught on camera causing significant damage to the sign which was valued at approximately $400.

“Acts of antisemitism in the United States and throughout the world are on a dramatic rise. This is a serious concern for the Jewish people worldwide and we are making a statement here in Miami Beach that acts of antisemitism will be enforced and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner told Local 10 News on Friday.

“It’s pretty bad for us in our community. We have (the) Miami Beach community over here,” Bagel Time’s owner, Josh Nodel, said. “Everybody here know(s) each other. So people don’t want to feel, you know, in fear. They want to feel safe over here. And that’s what I feel in Florida to this day.”

Nodel said the incident doesn’t just represent vandalism; it’s indicative of a much larger problem.

Authorities said with the support of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Hate Crimes Unit and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (VIPER) unit, an arrest warrant was executed, and Abaido was taken into custody without any further incident.

“I appreciate the collaborative effort of our partner agencies in bringing the perpetrator of this horrendous crime to justice,” added Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones in the news release. “This act, fueled by hate, has no place in the City of Miami Beach, and I am immensely proud of our investigators for their diligence and meticulousness, which led to a successful apprehension.”

Detectives said Abaido bonded out of jail and is facing a charge of criminal mischief with prejudice for damages over $200.

Investigators are also searching for a woman who they said was caught on surveillance video vandalizing an Israeli and an American flag placed outside the same bagel shop early Tuesday morning.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

The public may report any suspected hate crimes in the county to the state attorney’s office by calling its “Hate Crime Hotline” at 786-687-2566.