BSO deputies called to Pompano Beach neighborhood for possible barricaded subject

Neighbors tell Local 10 News that a man was taken into custody

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible barricaded suspect in Pompano Beach Saturday morning.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where deputies set up a perimeter and crime scene tape around a home near the 1800 block of Northeast 54th Street.

Authorities have not said what called for their response to the home.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that the incident involved a man barricading himself inside a home with his wife and children.

Neighbors said that the mother and children weren’t harmed during the incident and the man was taken into custody.

Local 10 News has reached out to BSO for comment on the situation.

This is a developing story.

