Dolphins’ Achane, Armstead, Hunt set to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands the ball to running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are getting healthier just before they take the field against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The team is expected to see the return of running back De’Von Achane after he aggravated his knee injury the previous week in his initial return against the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie had spent five weeks on injured reserve after suffering the knee injury in Week 5.

Achane has rushed for 461 yards and has seven total touchdowns in five games this season, averaging an NFL-high 11.8 yards per carry.

His return should give the Dolphins a potent ground-and-pound attack with running back Raheem Mostert, whose 785 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns rank second and first in the NFL.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead will also return after dealing with what is now apparently a minor knee/quad issue last week against the Jets. Armstead announced on social media, “I’m out there Sunday for sure. I had a subpar performance last game. It was not up to my standards.”

The Dolphins also announced this week that starting right guard Robert Hunt is expected to make his return to the field on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt was limited in practice throughout the week, but all signs point to him returning to the lineup Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Miami’s final injury report lists five players as questionable, but Hunt isn’t one of them.

It is unclear if safety Jevon Holland will play Sunday after he was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Miami (8-3) will look to take down Washington (4-8) at 1 p.m. from FedEx Field.