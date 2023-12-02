Miami police search for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Allapattah

Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an 81-year-old man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to Miami police, Amado Hinojosa Estevez was last seen in an unspecified part of the city’s Allapattah neighborhood on Friday.

Detectives said Estevez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with black, red and green stripes and gray pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective J.Nardoni, or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300.