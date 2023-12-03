Police search for pair wanted on murder charges after body found in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men who are wanted on several serious charges.

Police are searching for Julio Cesar Hernandez Montero and Yorvi Jose Arenas Lezama.

They are wanted on first-degree murder, armed home invasion, carjacking, and kidnapping charges.

According to police, the pair are wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Tuesday in the area of Northwest 28th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

That’s where police said a man’s body was found in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.