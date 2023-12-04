82º

3 detained, others sought after migrant landing on Key Biscayne

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Migrant landing on Key Biscayne (WPLG)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Authorities detained three migrants and were seeking more who landed on Key Biscayne Monday morning.

The group came ashore at Bill Baggs State Park sometime before 8:30 a.m.

According to Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, authorities detained two Haitian migrants and one Albanian migrant; the rest, who hadn’t yet been located, were presumed to be Cuban nationals.

No one required medical attention, officials said.

Local, state and federal authorities were involved in the search for the remaining migrants.

