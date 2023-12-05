3 airlifted to hospital after Miami Gardens crash possibly involving officer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three people were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash in Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The crash, possibly involving a police officer, occurred in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 167th Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 6 a.m. and spotted a white SUV in the area with extensive damage to its front and driver’s side.

No details about the crash were immediately released by police.

