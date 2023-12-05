71º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

3 airlifted to hospital after Miami Gardens crash possibly involving officer

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Traffic
Sky 10 over Miami Gardens crash. (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three people were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash in Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The crash, possibly involving a police officer, occurred in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 167th Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 6 a.m. and spotted a white SUV in the area with extensive damage to its front and driver’s side.

No details about the crash were immediately released by police.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email