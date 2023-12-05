Local officials discuss options for train connection over river in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County and Fort Lauderdale leaders have to decide how to get trains across the New River without breaking the bank. The options are three bridges and one tunnel.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis likes the tunnel idea more, but it doesn’t matter how much he likes it if the city and county can’t afford it.

There’s no need to continue to add higher, vertical infrastructure that hurts the adjacent development. Downtown Development and business leaders said the height and length of a bridge that’s meant for big trains would divide a growing downtown area.

The costs and estimates varied, so the county and city got together, conducting a joint study, looking at several bridge options and also that tunnel. It can be a reality. To make matters more complicated, the Florida East Coast Railway has to approve the plans too.

Broward County officials said railway reps don’t appear to like any of the proposals so far. They are concerned about freight trains being blocked during construction. Maritime industry folks are also heavily involved here.