Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was shot Tuesday afternoon while sitting inside his vehicle in the 26800 block of Southwest 128th Avenue.

Police said an unknown male approached the victim’s vehicle and shot him multiple times before running off.

The victim was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.