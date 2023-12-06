70º

Miramar police searching for porch pirate caught on camera

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A holiday Grinch was caught on camera taking packages that did not belong to her.

Miramar police released surveillance video of a woman who they said stole at least three packages in the River Run community.

In the video, the woman is seen getting out of the passenger side of a Nissan SUV, quickly moving to the front of door of a home and taking a package.

She is seen in several videos from different homes, walking up to the front door and taking a package.

Police said they believe she may be responsible for additional thefts.

Anyone who thinks they recognize her is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

