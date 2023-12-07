72º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

South Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida Lottery, Lottery
Florida Lottery (Florida Lottery)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed this week.

Karl Vaudreuil, 43, of Boynton Beach, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s West Palm District Office. He chose to receive his winnings Wednesday as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

According to Lottery officials, Vaudreuil purchased his winning ticket from a Gateway Shell gas station in his hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $30 game, BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME, launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.”

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is a Digital Journalist at WPLG. He was born in Long Island, New York, and has lived in Sunrise, Florida since 1994.

email