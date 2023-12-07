South Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed this week.

Karl Vaudreuil, 43, of Boynton Beach, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s West Palm District Office. He chose to receive his winnings Wednesday as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

According to Lottery officials, Vaudreuil purchased his winning ticket from a Gateway Shell gas station in his hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $30 game, BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME, launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.”