3 new businesses to check out in Little Havana

Looking to check out the freshest new spots in Little Havana? From a gym to a dessert shop, read on to see the newest spots to open in this Miami neighborhood.

Churromania

1417 S.W. Eighth St. PHOTO: CHURROMANIA/YELP



Churromania is a spot to score desserts and more.

Churromania serves Mexican churros and other sweet treats. On the menu, look for ice cream, smoothies, churro dogs and other desserts.

Yelp users are excited about Churromania, which currently holds four stars out of two reviews on the site so far.

Yelper Daphnie M. wrote, "The churros are made fresh and have various options of how they serve it, whether sweet or savory. At the grand opening, I sampled the regular Churros and ordered a small size of the regular Churros."

Planet Fitness

775 S.W. Eighth Ave. Photo: planet fitness/Yelp

Planet Fitness is a gym.

This gym-chain features small group training sessions, free fitness training and personalized exercise programs.

Planet Fitness currently holds three stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Ana G. noted, "The facility is nice and clean. The staff is very friendly and caring."

Planet Fitness is open 24 hours every day.

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

1642 S.W. Eighth St. Photo: jessica f./Yelp

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia is a Cuban spot offering fresh seafood and more.

This new restaurant serves authentic Cuban and Caribbean fare, with menu items ranging from raw oysters and fish sandwiches to steaks and pork chops to desserts like timba, fanguito and fruta bomba.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia has been getting positive attention.

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

