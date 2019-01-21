WATCH LIVE: Wheels Up, Guns Down ride outs begin across South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities across South Florida prepared Monday to crack down on scores of ATV and dirt bike riders began to take to the region's roadways for the annual Wheels Up, Guns Down ride outs.

As of 3:30 p.m., Sky 10 spotted large numbers of riders cruising through northern Miami-Dade County.

Since Friday, Miami-Dade County police reported that officers had towed 28 ATVs or dirt bikes, seized three guns and arrested 10 people.

"Our officers are out enforcing traffic laws. Do not drive unauthorized vehicles on roadways," the department said on Twitter.

Over the weekend, deputies in Broward arrested at 10 people and seized 21 ATVs or dirt bikes as some riders took the roads early. But Monday is expected to be the peak day for ride out activity.

In Hollywood, police said officers arrested one rider, issued 38 citations and 22 warnings over the weekend.

Hundreds of ATV and dirt bike riders hit South Florida roadways during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend each year, despite warnings from local law enforcement agencies. It is illegal to ride ATVs and dirt bikes on major roadways, and many riders often perform dangerous stunts during the ride outs.

While most riders remain peaceful, others cause considerable danger on the roads, leading police to make moves to stop the rides.



