Baby turtle found dead off South Florida coast after eating 104 pieces of plastic

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A shocking photo from a local nature center shows a baby turtle found dead off the South Florida coast after eating 104 pieces of plastic.

The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton shared the photo of the dead turtle and the tiny pieces of plastic found inside the animal on social media.

"This is a sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free," the center wrote.

According to Gumbo Limbo, it is currently the "washback season" in which weak and tiny turtles begin washing up along the coast. The center reports all the washback turtles found with plastic in their intestines had died.

