Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Miami

Ready to find out about the freshest new spots in Miami? From a company offering yacht cruises to a brunch spot, read on for the newest hot spots to make their debut near you.

Rodilla

Photo: Ana Karelia P./Yelp

Rodilla is a cafe that's located at 282-284 N.W. 27th St.

Inside, you'll find communal tables and sofas in a cozy setting. There's plenty of pastries, salads and hot and cold sandwiches filled with Spanish products like Serrano ham and piquillo peppers. Popular offerings include the pan au chocolat, matcha latte and salmon bagel.

Miami Cruise Yacht Charters

Photo: anthony D./Yelp

Now open at 2490 N.W. 18th Terrace in Flagami is Miami Cruise Yacht Charters, a boating and boat charter spot.

Owners captain Anthony and first mate Wendy offers cruises on a 60-foot Hatteras, Yacht Fisherman called the Masterplan. With two Detroit diesel engines, it can carry a private party of up to 40 passengers, notes the business's website. You can also book a romantic sunset cruise with your main squeeze or a day trip with friends and family.

Pura Vida

Photo: Pura Vida/Yelp

A Little Haiti newcomer, Pura Vida is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering juices and smoothies and more that's located at 3818 N.E. First Ave. And with five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

Pura Vida offers an array of gluten-free and vegan sweet treats plus smoothies like the chocolate peanut butter and Miami mocha. On the menu, expect to see items like vegan empanadas, avocado toast, bagel sandwiches and a signature açaí bowl with banana, granola and fresh seasonal fruit.

