Check out the 3 newest businesses to open in Miami

Looking to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Miami? From a downtown creperie to a Cuban bar and seafood spot, read on for a list of the newest spots to open for business recently.

Bucks Crepes

Photo: Bucks Crepes/Yelp

Bucks Crepes is a downtown creperie and French spot, offering salads and more, that recently opened at 600 N.W. First Ave.

This new business offers sweet crepes—made with imported wheat flour from France—filled with ingredients like fruit, ice cream and Nutella. The vegan and gluten-free galettes come with meats like ham, chicken or slow cooked pork as well as one with hummus and veggies. There's also a signature salad packed with vegetables such as Brussels sprouts and celery root.

Salty Vibes Miami

Photo: SALTY VIBES MIAMI/Yelp

Head over to 1275 N.E. 79th St. and you'll find Salty Vibes Miami, a new boating spot. Yelpers are fans of Salty Vibes Miami: it's got five stars out of eight reviews, so far.

This business specializes in boat rentals for special occasions like birthdays and graduations or for outings with family and friends. Visit one of the many pop-up sandbars along the beach.

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

Photo: Sala'o cuban bar & Pescaderia/Yelp

Stop by 1642 S.W. Eighth St. in Little Havana and you'll find Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia, a seafood and Cuban spot.

This spot offers an authentic, 1940s Cuban dining experience with a nod to Ernest Hemingway's creative period in Cuba. There's even a mural on one wall featuring a quote from the iconic writer, "I drink to make other people more interesting."

Chef Jorge Mas's menu offers a mix of Cuban and Caribbean flavors. You'll find raw oysters, ceviche, fried swordfish, grilled octopus, lobster and crab, as well as steak, pork chops and roasted chicken.

