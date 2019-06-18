Churromania makes Little Havana debut, with desserts and more

If desserts are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Churromania, the new addition is located at 1417 S.W. Eighth St. in Little Havana.

Churromania offers authentic Mexican-style churros and other sweet treats. From crispy sundaes to smoothies to churro dogs, this spot hopes to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Myeesha M. wrote, "I tried the original cinnamon sugar churros. They were made fresh and were absolutely delicious."

Churromania is now open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m Friday and Saturday, so swing on by to take a peek.

