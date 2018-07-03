Drunk Florida mom leaves child in Keys bar, then things got much worse

MARATHON, Fla. - A drunk Florida mother left her 7-year-old daughter alone inside a Marathon hotel bar and then spit vomit at officers who were attempting to question her.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a child being separated from her mother at the Marriott Courtyard over the weekend. Hotel security had placed the call after finding the girl alone at the bar.

The deputies found Kimberly Day, 28, of Cape Coral holding her daughter outside the hotel with her boyfriend. Day appeared to be severely intoxicated according to the police report.

Day's boyfriend claimed the two had been fighting all day and that he had left her and her daughter and was about to head back to Fort Myers.

Deputies asked Day to let go of her daughter when they noticed the child was having difficulty breathing when Day tightened her grip on the girl. The report says the girl appeared to be gasping for air.

When Day released her daughter, she began to kick one of the deputies before being taken down to the ground. At that point, Day reportedly forced herself to vomit and spit it back at the deputies.

The report says Day attempted to defecate and said she would throw her feces at the deputies.

As Day continued to spit, a spit mask was placed over her head and she was transported to Fisherman's Hospital.

Day was sedated after she continued to kick, spit and make verbal threats to hospital personnel.

Day was charged with child neglect, resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer or firefighter.

