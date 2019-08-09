Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Miami

Want to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Miami? From a New American restaurant to a vegan spot, read on for the newest hot spots to open around town.

Tigertail + Mary

Photo: Cylvia C./Yelp

Tigertail + Mary is a cocktail bar, cafe and New American spot that's located at 3321 Mary St.

Open for lunch, dinner and happy hours, this restaurant draws inspiration from the neighborhood's Bohemian lifestyle. Expect gluten-free oysters, lamb meatballs and bone marrow as well as vegetable-centric dishes like baby heirloom beets and stuffed fried olives.

Nabati

Stop by 317 N.W. 25th St. and you'll find Nabati, a new vegan and party and event planning spot, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt and more.

The shop offers 100 percent plant-based ice cream, wooden spoons instead of plastic and discounts to customers who bring their own containers. On the menu, expect gourmet flavors like salted banana pecan, a cup of earl grey and tropically mango—all made with organic, healthy ingredients.

Holi Vegan Kitchen

Photo: HOLI VEGAN KITCHEN/Yelp

Holi Vegan Kitchen is a new vegan spot, offering juices and smoothies and salads that's located at 6411 Biscayne Blvd.

Holi Vegan Kitchen offers breakfast items, bowls, sandwiches and salads that cater to different dietary needs. Menu items range from gluten-free items like the banana buckwheat pancakes, warm curry tempeh bowl and raw berries cheesecake. Empanadas filled with corn or spinach and nachos are also available.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline