$360M in cocaine is coming to Port Everglades, Coast Guard says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A U.S. Coast Guard crew is set to offload about 27,000 pounds of cocaine -- with a street value of $360 million -- on Friday morning at Port Everglades.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa is set to arrive about 9 a.m. The cocaine was seized in 12 separate occasions off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

In February, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward dropped off 34,780 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.