1 hurt after car flips over onto train tracks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - At least one person was hurt early Tuesday after a car flipped over onto train tracks near North Andrews Avenue and burst into flames, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale police said the driver lost control of their car around 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Andrews Avenue.

Paramedics transported at least one person to a local hospital. That person's condition was not disclosed.

Authorities shut down a section of tracks around the crash. Trains were diverted to alternate tracks.

It was unclear whether the crash would affect commuter rails services such Brightline and TriRail.

