FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person was seriously hurt in a rollover crash Sunday along Marina Mile Boulevard near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department said two good Samaritans pulled the driver from the truck, which caught fire. Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center. That person's condition has not been disclosed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.