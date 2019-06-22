1 person hospitalized after police-involved shooting at Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person was hospitalized after a police-involved shooting at a Fort Lauderdale bus terminal.

There were tense moments outside the Central bus terminal in Fort Lauderdale. A suspect was on the ground and cuffed after a Fort Lauderdale police officer shot him.

Police said an officer was on patrol and made a stop before what cops are calling a disturbance with that suspect. Witnesses said they soon heard a single gunshot.

A man who said he is the suspect's brother saw the confrontation. He called the shooting unjustified, but others claim the man was a threat.

The suspect, identified by his brother only as Melvin, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where there was a heavy police presence.

Police are now investigating.

"The suspect is currently in stable condition," Detective Tracy Figone said. "The circumstances surrounding the entire incident is still being investigated."

