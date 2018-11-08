6 children, 2 adults hurt after bus crashes in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Six children and two adults were hurt Wednesday after a bus for an after-school program collided with a pickup truck in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, said the crash happened around 6 p.m. at Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Paramedics transported six people to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Two others were transported to Plantation General Hospital.

Gollan said an adult and a child were seriously hurt while the other injuries were minor.

One of the victims, a 10-year-old Jonasia Hamilton, told Local 10's Janine Stanwood that she hurt her hand and hip in the crash and needed crutches.

The bus was taking the children, who attend Bennett Elementary School, home when it crashed, her family said.

Jonasia Hamilton, 10, was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.