12-year-old student found with BB gun at Fort Lauderdale school, police say

No injuries reported

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was detained Friday morning after being found with a BB gun at a Fort Lauderdale school, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported at Dillard High School 6-12.

Students told Local 10 News reporter Todd Tongen that they locked their classroom doors, covered the windows and sheltered in place inside closets. Students also said they saw a police evidence bag that had a gun inside it.

Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said a lockdown at the school has since been lifted and no injuries were reported.

The school is operating on a normal schedule, Liening said. 

No other details were immediately released.

 

