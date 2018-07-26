15-year-old burned on arms during Fort Lauderdale house fire, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday morning after he suffered burns to his arms during a fire at a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Northwest 11th Court.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the teen's mother was also taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.