FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people died Saturday afternoon when a car crashed into a tree on a median in Fort Lauderdale.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the crash was in the 900 block of North Federal Highway.

The car crashed about 12:15 p.m.

Doctors at Broward Health Medical Center later pronounced both people dead.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

