2 hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale crash involving police officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a police officer in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the 1700 block of South Andrews Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and the officer and another person had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3:15 p.m. A Fort Lauderdale patrol car had front-end damage and another car was flipped over on its side.

Authorities said two people in one of the vehicles were taken to a hospital. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The extent of the other victims' injuries were not immediately released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

