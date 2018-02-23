2 in custody after warrant served at Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers descended upon a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Friday morning as they served a search warrant at one home.

Police tape closed off the intersection of Northwest 17th Street and 13th Avenue during the investigation.

Local 10 cameras captured a woman and a man being handcuffed.

FBI agents kept a close watch on them as other officers were seen with their faces covered and wearing what appeared to be tactical gear.

Police said a hazmat team also responded to the home as a precaution in case there were any hazardous materials inside.

Officers used a tent as a cleaning station.

Hakeem Abdul-Salem told Local 10 News that he just came out of his house to find police officers everywhere.

"It don't surprise me. This is the neighborhood -- the hood. These kinds of things happen," he said.

Although Abdul-Salem is not surprised, he said he is concerned.

"Most specially (sic) because we got young kids in the neighborhood. Now, you know, things like this just can't go on," Abdul-Salem said.

No other details about the investigation were immediately released by police, but authorities said there was no threat to public safety.



