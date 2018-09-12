2 massage therapists lose licenses after clients report misconduct

Robert Brush was the owner and sole massage therapist at Hands on Health of South Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - State officials have suspended the licenses of two massage therapists in Fort Lauderdale after female clients said they were touched inappropriately during their sessions.

Robert Brush, of Hands on Health of South Florida, and Sandro Bernado Moliere, formerly of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, can no longer practice massage therapy in Florida, according to reports by the Florida Department of Health.

The report said Brush performed a massage July 4 on a 48-year-old woman. Health officials said Brush is the owner of Hands on Health in the River Market shopping center and was the only massage therapist there. The woman said Brush repeatedly touched her vagina and groped her breasts during the massage, the report said. At the end of the session, Brush hugged the woman and gave her a kiss on the cheek, the health department said.

"Mr. Brush willfully abused his professional relationship with his client and demonstrated poor judgment and moral character," the report said. "His unsupervised practice environment represents a significant likelihood that Mr. Brush will cause harm to female clients in the future."

Moliere performed a massage May 18 on a 31-year-old woman. The woman kept her underwear on for the session, but Moliere pushed her underwear down, exposing her buttocks, the report said. Toward the end of the session, Moliere groped the woman's breasts, the report said.

The woman reported Moliere to the health department, and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa fired him in June, the report said.

"Mr. Moliere willfully abused his position as a massage therapist to violate his female client who trusted him to act professionally," the report said.

Brush and Moliere have not been criminally charged.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.