2 men accused of library shooting arrested in New Jersey

Shawn Smith (left) and Ronnie Shuman shot a man in the leg on Aug. 7 outside the Broward County Main Library, police said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two men accused in a shooting outside the Broward County Main Library in Fort Lauderdale have been arrested in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said.

Shawn Smith, 29, and Ronnie Shuman, 42, both face a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Shuman, a convicted felon, also faces a gun possession charge.

Fort Lauderdale police said Smith and Shuman shot a man in the leg outside the library on Aug. 7 after an argument. Smith and Shuman fled before officers arrived on the scene, police said. All three men were believed to be staying in a nearby homeless encampment.

The shooting caused the library to be evacuated for about an hour and police activity closed down nearby streets.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Lauderdale police said federal detectives with the Florida/Caribbean Fugitive Task Force were tipped off that Smith and Shuman had traveled to New Jersey after the shooting. The U.S. Marshals Trenton Division found the men in Trenton and took them into custody.

Smith and Shuman are awaiting extradition to Fort Lauderdale, police said.

