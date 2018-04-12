2 sought in connection with Fort Lauderdale burglary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for two thieves involved in a residential burglary last week.
The burglary was reported about 6 p.m. April 4 at a home in the 1300 block of Southwest Fourth Court.
Police said one of the thieves stood in front of the home while the other broke into the house by opening a window.
Authorities said the burglar breaking in stepped on the couch by the window, leaving behind a footprint.
He was seen leaving the home on a bicycle.
Police did not immediately say what was taken from the home.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Detective Amy Hoover at 954-828-5914, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
