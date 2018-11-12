3 injured after SUV rolls onto side outside home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people were injured Monday afternoon after an SUV rolled onto its side and came to a rest just outside a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5600 NE 18th Ave.

According to an officer at the scene, the driver of the white Cadillac was heading south on Northeast 18th Avenue and the other driver was heading east on 56th Street.

Police said someone ran a red light and the impact of the crash sent the white SUV into the yard.

A man who lives at the home was mowing the lawn and was struck by debris, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the other car left the scene, but was found near his vehicle a few blocks down at Northeast 56th Street.

Police said the woman driving the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken as a trauma alert to Broward Health North.

Authorities said the driver of the other vehicle and the resident who was struck by debris were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.



