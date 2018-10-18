3 injured when car crashes into home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported Thursday afternoon at 1544 NW Eighth Ave.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said three people inside the vehicle were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, including one as a trauma alert.

Authorities said one person was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

A building inspector has been called to the home to determine whether it is safe to stay inside.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

