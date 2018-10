FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after a fire broke out at a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1740 NW 29th Terrace.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, the victims were taken to Plantation General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other details were immediately released.

