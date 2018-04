FORT LAUDERDALE - A three-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 south in Fort Lauderdale has shut down several lanes, causing traffic delays, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. near the Griffin Road exit. Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said it was unclear whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.