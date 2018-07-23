3-year-old playing with lighter sparks house fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 3-year-old child who was playing with a lighter sparked a fire that gutted a single family home Monday in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. inside the home in the 1200 block of Northwest 11 Place.

Officials said four people were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was assisting the family.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, officials said.

