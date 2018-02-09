$350,000 worth of jewelry stolen from vehicle parked outside pizza parlor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - About $350,000 worth of jewelry was recently stolen from a vehicle that was parked outside an Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, authorities announced Friday.

The theft was reported about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 1 outside the restaurant at 2203 S. Federal Highway.

Authorities said a black male broke into the vehicle and stole several pieces of jewelry, including three necklaces and a ring.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest. The reward expires Jan. 22, 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.