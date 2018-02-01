4 injured in collision involving Tri-Rail commuter connector bus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Four people were injured when a Tri-Rail commuter connector bus collided with a car Thursday morning in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of Southeast Sixth Street.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said one person in the car was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. Three others on the bus were also taken to the hospital.

The Tri-Rail commuter connector provides service to and from the Tri-Rail station in Fort Lauderdale.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.