7 children taken to hospital after ingesting Nicorette at Fort Lauderdale school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Seven children at a Fort Lauderdale private school have been hospitalized after ingesting Nicorette, Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said Friday.

The children were rushed from the Jacklyn Academy Private School on Southwest 27th Avenue and taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Local 10 News reporter Todd Tongen said one of the students brought the nicotine-laced lozenges from home.

The children, who were between the ages of 9 and 12, knew the lozenges had nicotine in them and were competing to see who could eat the most, Tongen said. One child downed 10 pieces.

FLFR responded to a day care where 7 children accidentally ingested Nicorette mints. All children transported to Broward health in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/B9TYNoh0xM — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) September 14, 2018

Nicorette is a nicotine replacement product commonly used by smokers to help them quit.

"Medications, they have to be kept in a place where (children) cannot reach them, because all of these medications could be dangerous," emergency room physician Dr. Hector Ortiz said.

All seven children had to remain under observation for six hours, but were expected to be OK.

