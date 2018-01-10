After Hurricane Irma, Bahia Cabana falls apart

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Conrad Lauzon used to be a regular at Fort Lauderdale's Bahia Cabana, a 70-room hotel and marina complex built in 1972.

Lauzon misses it, but wants what it's left of it gone.

"This special thing that they had, this happy hour from 7 to 9 in the morning, it was somewhat exclusive to Florida," Lauzon said.

Lauzon said the hotel at 3001 Harbor Drive is a mess. There is caution tape marking the perimeter, empty beer bottles and crushed cans. There is a ripped roof. There is trash scattered throughout and there is a polluted pool.

Neighbors are complaining that it's not only an eye sore, but it's creating a health hazard.

"It can't stay like that. It's a hazard especially for kids," Lauzon said. "Young people can go in there to that pool it's not closed in."

Last September, a Bahia Cabana employee said they were on shaky ground after taking a hard hit from Hurricane Irma.

"For the resort, it consists of seven insurance companies, seven adjusters and we're trying to go ahead and deal with it and get everything back on schedule," said Bryan Cohen, of Bahia Cabana.

"When it will be? I can't tell you."

Jaohnny Engstrom, a tourist from Sweden, said he was surprised to find the disarray.

"The last time was last year. We were here," Engstrom said. "Now it's looks like there's not going to be any more Bahia Cabana, sad."

