Armed robbery caught on camera inside Fort Lauderdale Jimmy John's

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An armed robbery was captured on surveillance video last week inside a Jimmy John's restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

The video from last Tuesday at the Jimmy John's in the 2900 block of Southeast Fifth Street shows a man in a hoodie pointing a gun at two employees -- first in the kitchen and then in the front near the cash register.

It's unclear how much money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

