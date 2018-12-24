Armed with hand saw, masked man robs Fort Lauderdale store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A masked man armed with a hand saw robbed a Fort Lauderdale store late Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the robber putting on a hat to help hide his identity before walking into Speedy's Food store in the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street.

The thief approached the counter and then pressed the saw to the clerk's neck and forced his head down.

But at that point, his already limited patience seemed to disappear completely.

"(The thief) come around the back; that's when (the clerk) got a little bit scared," said the store owner, who did not want to be identified.

The thief again put the saw to clerk's neck and demanded cash.

The store owner said his employee was terrified but did as the man said and let him take about $200 from the cash drawer.

The masked man then turned and casually walked back out of the store with the cash and the saw still in his hands.

The employee wasn't seriously injured, but the store's owner said around the holiday season, they sometimes have people doing crazy things for cash.

"Don't do it next time and if you need help, anybody can help you. All you have to do is ask," the store owner said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.