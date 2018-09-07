Armed woman tries to rob Chevron gas station in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance video Friday that shows an armed woman trying to rob a Chevron gas station.

The attempted robbery was reported just before 10:30 p.m. July 31 at the Chevron at 3095 W. Commercial Blvd.

Police said the woman, who was wearing dark clothing and covered her face with a mask, entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded that he open the cash register.

Authorities said the woman then knocked over several items on the counter before leaving the store without the money.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call Detective Brandon Diaz at 954-828-5527 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

