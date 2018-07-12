Authorities serve search warrant at Fort Lauderdale grow house, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police's SWAT team assisted the Broward Sheriff's Office Thursday morning while deputies were executing a search warrant at a marijuana grow house, authorities said.

According to BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby, an unknown substance began to leak after authorities entered the home at 1442 NE 56th Court.

Fort Lauderdale police said hazmat and bomb squad officials were called to the home as a precaution.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 10 a.m. as hazmat personnel scrubbed down authorities who possibly came into contact with a harmful substance.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the hazard is contained to the residence, and there is no threat to the rest of the neighborhood.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.