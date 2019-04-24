Backpack-toting gunman robs BB&T bank branch in Fort Lauderdale

The FBI says this man robbed a BB&T bank branch on North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Fort Lauderdale bank Wednesday morning.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robbery occurred shortly before 8 a.m. at the BB&T branch on North Federal Highway.

Marshall said the man entered the bank, flashed a gun and demanded money from an employee.

The robber, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a backpack, got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI's South Florida office at 754-703-2000.

