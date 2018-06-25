Boat catches fire off coast of Fort Lauderdale

A view from Sky 10 shows the charred boat floating in the water.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 48-foot charter fishing boat caught fire Monday morning off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters were battling the flames after a boat called "New Lattitude" caught fire about a mile from shore in the Atlantic Ocean.

More South Florida Headlines

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Capt. Greg May said the people on the boat were safely rescued.

Coast Guard officials confirmed there were six people aboard the boat. Authorities said good Samaritans aboard a boat called the Lady Pamela 2 picked up the passengers on the burning boat.

A view from Sky 10 showed the charred boat floating in the water.

Fort Lauderdale Fireboat 49 was headed out to sea for training exercises when they got the call. They arrived at the scene quickly, but the fire was fully involved.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The Coast Guard remained at the scene with Sea Tow after the fire was extinguished to try to figure out how they were going to salvage the boat and contain a diesel fuel spill caused by the fire.

Authorities said the fuel was being carried north with the current.

According to Sea Tow, the boat has sunk to the bottom of the ocean, but it cannot be left there as it is a danger to navigation.

It is now up to the boat owner to hire a salvage company to remove the boat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.