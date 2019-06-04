Boca Raton man, 49, arrested in connection with 2 bank robberies in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 49-year-old man from Boca Raton was arrested Tuesday in connection with two bank robberies that occurred in Fort Lauderdale, the FBI confirmed.

According to FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock, the first robbery occurred May 23 at the TD Bank branch at 665 NW 62nd St.

He said investigators believe Terry Lee Smith II was also involved in a robbery that occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Wells Fargo at 1100 W. State Road 84.

Smith is in federal custody and is expected to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.



